Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 263.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.