Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $28.03 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after buying an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after buying an additional 775,520 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.37. 4,792,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,387. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

