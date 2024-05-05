Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 510,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

