Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,989. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

