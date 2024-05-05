Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,729 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.96. 8,679,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.