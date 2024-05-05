Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of META stock traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.96. 16,489,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,876 shares of company stock valued at $613,168,252. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

