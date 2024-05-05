Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,660,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

