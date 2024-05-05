Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 154,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,419 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

