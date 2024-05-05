Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.46. 5,581,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $164.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

