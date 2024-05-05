Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $150,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,567,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,566,000 after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

