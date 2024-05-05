Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 8,827,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,455. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

