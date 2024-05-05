Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,837 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,837 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.