Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,127 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

