Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Azenta worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 78.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,606,000 after buying an additional 505,412 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at $12,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,510,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

