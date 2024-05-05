AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) vs. Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Head-To-Head Review

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

90.9% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elis and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elis 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

AZZ has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Elis.

This table compares Elis and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AZZ $1.54 billion 1.45 $101.61 million $3.43 21.87

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Elis.

This table compares Elis and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elis N/A N/A N/A AZZ 6.61% 15.66% 6.02%

AZZ beats Elis on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services. It provides washroom hygiene services, such as hand washing and drying, toilet hygiene and urinals, lavatories, and air fragrancing; and reusable cleanroom garments, footwear, goggles, and related contamination control solutions, as well as cleaning systems. In addition, the company offers various solutions for collection and disposal of infectious waste, as well as laundry facilities. It serves the catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, industries, trade and retail, and services sectors, as well as public authorities and administration. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint-Cloud, France.

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers. It also provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

