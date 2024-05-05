B. Riley Raises Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $15.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 4,770,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,929. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile



Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

