Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $6.35. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 10,795 shares changing hands.

Babcock International Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.