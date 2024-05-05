Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

