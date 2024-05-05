Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,858,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 68,419 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,082,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

