Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.05

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.05 and traded as high as C$64.28. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$64.13, with a volume of 3,728,428 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.97.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.08. The firm has a market cap of C$78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.