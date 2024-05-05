Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BBSI traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $806.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

