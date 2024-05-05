Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.52 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$27.00. The company has a market cap of C$39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4482315 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

