Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.8 %

CSV traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.