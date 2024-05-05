Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 275,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,828. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,427 shares of company stock worth $3,875,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.