Baxter Bros Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 790,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

