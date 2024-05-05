Baxter Bros Inc. Has $587,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.23. 5,020,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,834. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.81 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

