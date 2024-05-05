Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $292,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,057 shares of company stock worth $58,575,704. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $6.91 on Friday, hitting $763.91. 558,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $797.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

