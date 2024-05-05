Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

