Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 15,802 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Textron Stock Up 0.3 %

Textron stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

