Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

