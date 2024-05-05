Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 5,996 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,794,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

