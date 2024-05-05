Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.77

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and traded as low as $36.77. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 45,764 shares traded.

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.40%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

