Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

