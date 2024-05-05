Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

