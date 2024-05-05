Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

