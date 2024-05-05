Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,424 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4,542.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

