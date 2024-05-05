Bellevue Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 986,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.