Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 815 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 1,435,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

