Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.49. 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.