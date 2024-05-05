Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. 37,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.