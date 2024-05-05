Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $957,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 518,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

