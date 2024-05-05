Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,481,000 after buying an additional 266,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 790,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,142. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

