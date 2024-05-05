Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,563. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

