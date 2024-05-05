Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,811. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

