Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $58.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.35.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 6,896,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 158.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 35.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

