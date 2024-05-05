Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

