Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MP Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

