Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 1,689 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

