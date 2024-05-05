Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $27,247,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $10,089,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 692,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 174,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Up 10.4 %

FOXF opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

