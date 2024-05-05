Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $269.62 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

